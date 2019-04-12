Brigadier General Bigyan Dev Pandey Takes Charge Of Nepal Army’s Spokesperson

Director of Public Relations and Information Directorate of Nepal Army Brigadier General Bigyan Dev Pandey took the charge of spokesperson from his predecessor Brigadier General Yam Prasad Dhakal amid a function at Nepal Army headquarter.

Newly appointed spokesperson General Pandey has hailed the role played by outgoing spokesperson General Dhakal during his role as spokesperson at a function organize to welcome General Pandey and farewell General Dhakal. General Pndey is a son of Nepal’s renowned journalist and former chief editor of Gorkhaptra and author late Bal Mukunda Dev Pandey.

Major General Jhankar Bahadur Kadayat was chief guest of the program.