Brigadier General Bigyan Dev Pandey Takes Charge Of Nepal Army’s Spokesperson

Brigadier General Bigyan Dev Pandey Takes Charge Of Nepal Army’s Spokesperson

April 12, 2019, 8:50 a.m.

Director of Public Relations and Information Directorate of Nepal Army Brigadier General Bigyan Dev Pandey took the charge of spokesperson from his predecessor Brigadier General Yam Prasad Dhakal amid a function at Nepal Army headquarter.

Newly appointed spokesperson General Pandey has hailed the role played by outgoing spokesperson General Dhakal during his role as spokesperson at a function organize to welcome General Pandey and farewell General Dhakal. General Pndey is a son of Nepal’s renowned journalist and former chief editor of Gorkhaptra and author late Bal Mukunda Dev Pandey.

Major General Jhankar Bahadur Kadayat was chief guest of the program.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepali Youth Cricket Team Thrashes Singapore By 219
Apr 12, 2019
How Changing Food Habit Helps CEO And Co-founder Of Twitter And Square Jack Dorsey
Apr 12, 2019
Nepal Can Learn A Lot From Germany In Renewable Energy Sector: Minister Pun
Apr 12, 2019
Fish Species Are Under A Threat In Nepali Rivers: ADB Report
Apr 11, 2019
Scientists Confirm Tornado Is Responsible For Devastation In Bara And Parsa
Apr 11, 2019

More on News

French Business Delegation Visited Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
India Builds 50 Beds Maternity Hospital In Siraha District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
Nepal To Sign Transit Trade Protocol With China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Madhav Kumar Nepal Discharged From TUTH By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Nepal Gives High Priority To Youth In Economic Activities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Students Urged Supreme Court To Correct Its Order On Citizenship By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Getting Federalism Right In Nepal By Atul K. Thakur Apr 12, 2019
Nepali Youth Cricket Team Thrashes Singapore By 219 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2019
How Changing Food Habit Helps CEO And Co-founder Of Twitter And Square Jack Dorsey By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2019
Nepal Can Learn A Lot From Germany In Renewable Energy Sector: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2019
Fish Species Are Under A Threat In Nepali Rivers: ADB Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2019
Rhino Census Stopped Due To Adequate Budget In Nepal By News Desk Apr 11, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75