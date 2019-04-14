President, VP Pun, Prime Minister Oli And NC Leader Deuba Wishes On New Year 2076

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has wished peace, prosperity, longevity and happiness to all Nepalis on the occasion of the New Year 2075 BS.

Giving a best wishes message today, President Bhandari said the year 2074 remained historic in Nepali politics with successful completion of all three levels of elections for the implementation of the new Constitution.

With this, the country has caught the track of democratic system and prosperity, she said, expressing hope that Nepal would make headway to self-reliant socialism oriented economic system. She admired the unprecedented achievement portrayed by women’s representation in the government, which would help social equality and economic prosperity.

According to national news agency RSS, Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun has wished good health, peace and progress to all Nepalis living in the country and abroad on the occasion.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former prime minister and NC leader Sher Bahadur Deuba also have wished good health, peace and progress to all Nepalese.