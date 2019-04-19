FAO's Country Programming Framework Released

Chankrapani Khanal, Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Shakti Bahadur Basnet, Kundhavi Kadiresan, FAO Assistant Director-General and Kundhavi Kadiresan, Regional Representative for Asia and the Pacific and Valarie Julliand, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nepal jointly launched Country Programming Framework (CPF) (2018-2022).

The report aims to improve food and nutrition security. Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development and Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations jointly organized the launching program.

Addressing the function, Minister Basnet highlighted the importance of the Framework to make Nepal's agriculture sector resilience to climate change. He said that the government is working to develop various policies to prepare for the future.

Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Development Khanal said that there need to have balance distribution of food to all. "Given growing disparities in the distribution of food, there need a policy for equitable distribution to all. There are 13-14 percent of population are suffering from overuse of food facing various diseases. Similarly, same number of people are suffering from malnutrition because of lack of adequate food. This must end, "said minister. He thanked UN and FAO for supporting Nepal's agriculture sector.

Addressing the program Valarie Julliand, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nepal said that the CPF is within a broader development framework of United Nations in Nepal.

FAO’s Assistant Director-General emphasized the importance of developing greater resilience in the face of climatic events and disasters, such as the earthquakes – and more recently the floods in 2017 – that resulted in more than half-a-billion dollars in damages

Dr. Sindhu Dhungana, joint secretary at Ministry of Forest and Environment, delivered the vote of thanks. In the same program, Nepal And UN’s FAO Announce Multi-Year Framework Agreement To Improve Food And Nutrition Security.