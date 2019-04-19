FAO's Country Programming Framework Released

FAO's Country Programming Framework Released

April 19, 2019, 12:51 p.m.

Chankrapani Khanal, Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Shakti Bahadur Basnet, Kundhavi Kadiresan, FAO Assistant Director-General and Kundhavi Kadiresan, Regional Representative for Asia and the Pacific and Valarie Julliand, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nepal jointly launched Country Programming Framework (CPF) (2018-2022).

The report aims to improve food and nutrition security. Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development and Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations jointly organized the launching program.

Addressing the function, Minister Basnet highlighted the importance of the Framework to make Nepal's agriculture sector resilience to climate change. He said that the government is working to develop various policies to prepare for the future.

Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Development Khanal said that there need to have balance distribution of food to all. "Given growing disparities in the distribution of food, there need a policy for equitable distribution to all. There are 13-14 percent of population are suffering from overuse of food facing various diseases. Similarly, same number of people are suffering from malnutrition because of lack of adequate food. This must end, "said minister. He thanked UN and FAO for supporting Nepal's agriculture sector.

Addressing the program Valarie Julliand, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nepal said that the CPF is within a broader development framework of United Nations in Nepal.

UN Resident Coordinator.jpg

FAO’s Assistant Director-General emphasized the importance of developing greater resilience in the face of climatic events and disasters, such as the earthquakes – and more recently the floods in 2017 – that resulted in more than half-a-billion dollars in damages

Dr. Sindhu Dhungana, joint secretary at Ministry of Forest and Environment, delivered the vote of thanks. In the same program, Nepal And UN’s FAO Announce Multi-Year Framework Agreement To Improve Food And Nutrition Security.

FAO Report release.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

President Vidya Devi Bhandari To Pay State Visit To China
Apr 19, 2019
India Rebuilds Chhyoiphel Kundeling Monastery At Sindhupalchok District
Apr 19, 2019
Sunita Danuwar Is In Fortune’s World 50 Greatest Leaders
Apr 19, 2019
Nepal And UN’s FAO Announce Multi-Year Framework Agreement To Improve Food And Nutrition Security
Apr 19, 2019
Manisha Koirala Launches Jal Pipes & Fittings In Nepal
Apr 19, 2019

More on News

President Vidya Devi Bhandari To Pay State Visit To China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 36 minutes ago
India Rebuilds Chhyoiphel Kundeling Monastery At Sindhupalchok District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 46 minutes ago
Sunita Danuwar Is In Fortune’s World 50 Greatest Leaders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 59 minutes ago
Nepal And UN’s FAO Announce Multi-Year Framework Agreement To Improve Food And Nutrition Security By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 33 minutes ago
KOICA Provides Scholarship To 12 CIAA Officials To Use ICT By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Nepal’s First Satellite NepaliSat-1 In Space By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago

The Latest

RUSSIAN FOOD FESTIVAL Taste of Russia By A Correspondent Apr 19, 2019
Manisha Koirala Launches Jal Pipes & Fittings In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 19, 2019
If Ending Chronic Load Shedding And Making A NEA Profitable Venture Are Crimes, I Am Ready To Face Charges: Ghising By A Correspondent Apr 19, 2019
GERMAN SUPPORT Renewable Energy By A Correspondent Apr 19, 2019
Hearing Committee Confirms SC Justices Nominee Hari Phuyal, Kumar Regmi And Three Others By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 19, 2019
NEA A Big Progress By A Correspondent Apr 18, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75