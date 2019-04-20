TAF And Khalti Digital Unveil Shuvayatra APP For Labor Migrants

The Asia Foundation and Khalti Digital Wallet have unveiled Shuvayatra App rewards featuring in its Sunaulo Kakshya online course platform catered to Nepali labor migrants.

Shuvayatra is an Android app that provides training and education resources and financial and employment services for Nepali migrant workers. Now, users can earn rewards of fifty rupees or more by taking educational courses on the app.

Currently the platform offers more than a dozen short courses covering foreign languages, financial literacy and other employment and migration related topics. The app has partnered with Khalti, a digital wallet and online payment service in Nepal, to allow users to earn rewards worth Rs 50 or more for completing these courses. If a user passes the final quiz, they receive a certificate and monetary coupons that they can redeem through the Khalti app.

This can be spent on a range of services like mobile top-ups, utility bills, Tootle rides and others. The balance can also be sent to other users or spent at select shops without requiring a bank account or credit card.

“This is the first digital education platform in Nepal which has used a sponsorship model to reward users for taking courses,” said Meghan Nalbo, Country Representative at The Asia Foundation, Nepal.

When a person completes a course that has a reward on offer, he or she can redeem the reward by entering a valid Nepali mobile phone number. Those who are overseas can enter the phone number of a friend or relative in Nepal. To continue the sponsorship of the courses, the app has been securing partnerships with top notch financial institutions in Nepal including Himalayan Bank Limited.

Shuvayatra is a mobile app and an online platform managed by The Asia Foundation and seven partners and supported by DFID and the ILO under the SunauloMauka Program and the MetLife Foundation under the Wise Money Program. Shuvayatra is implemented by The Asia Foundation with AMKAS Nepal, BikasUdhyami, HamroPatro, Khalti, North-South Initiative, PNCC, and Sharecast Initiative Nepal.

The courses can be availed by downloading the free Shuvayatra Android app from the Google Play Store here.