RJP Demands Federal Social Party To Quit The Government

April 21, 2019, 4:04 p.m.

Former convener of Rashtriya Janta Party presidential podium Mahanta Thakur requested Federal Social Party to immediately pull our from government to guarantee unity between the two parties.

Thakur said that they will continue the dialogue but unity is impossible without pulling gout from the government . Talking with media person on party formation day, Thakur said that unification is a serious matter. "We have already prepared for the unity ground but Federal Socialist Party needs to withdraw from the government to unify with us.

He said that the present government is violating unity agreement with us and ruling the country in autocratic manner. He said that Oli's government is not serious for the issue of Madheshi people and they will launch agitation against the government.

