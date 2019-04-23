Police Will Nab Culprit Involve In Nirmala Panta's Murder Case: IGP Khanal

April 23, 2019, 1:14 p.m.

Inspector General of Police Sarbendra Khanal claimed that Nepal Police is able to contain the criminal activities in the country and said that Nepal Police is capable to face any security threats against the development.

Highlighting the work conducted during his one year tenure, IGP Khanal said that some media persons have been targeting Nepal police publishing negative side of the organization. "Although we are able to receive applauded in abroad, some vested interest individuals are against us back home," said IGP Khanal. He said that some people never see our good work but always published negative information. He also asked questions with media persons why only IGP Khanal is always pointed out?

IGP Khanal Press meet 1.jpg

He also revealed that some journalists even asked unnecessary benefits from him sending message saying that he kept all such information. "I will make public such message if necessary," said IGP Khanal

Replying the queries regarding failure of police to solve the Rape and murder of Nirmala Panta, IGP Khanal said that Nepal Police is committed to unmask the incident. " I cannot announce the date now but sooner or later police will arrest the culprit," said Khanal.

He said that Nepal Police has been working in transparent manner to strength police organization enhancing efficiency as well. He said that media can play important role in disseminating about our good work urging media persons to support his efforts to maintain law and order in the country.

Spokesperson and Senior Superintendent of Police Uttam Raj Subedi Presented progress of last year and future plan of action.

Police spokesperson.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

