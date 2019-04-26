Nepal Earthquake 4th Commemoration: NRA And JICA organized A Seminar

April 26, 2019, 8:26 p.m.

National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) jointly organized a seminar “Sharing of Experiences and Lessons Learned on BBB Recovery” to commemorate the 4th year of the Gorkha Earthquake, today. About 200 participants representing the government, development partners, civil society, academia and media actively took part in the discussions.

The seminar highlighted the progress and achievements in reconstruction and recovery based on the principle of Build Back Better (BBB) in the last four years. Sushil Gyewali, Chief Executive Officer of the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) emphasized the past efforts by the Government of Nepal to expedite the reconstruction process have been yielding results. CEO Gyewali’s statement was backed by the NRA’s subsequent presentation about reconstruction progress in the key sectors.

Japanese Ambassador to Nepal Masamichi Saigo was also present during the inaugural program,

As per NRA 80% progress has been made so far in reconstruction of private houses, out of the 7,553 schools that needs to be rebuilt 85% progress has been achieved, and 66% progress achieved so far in reconstruction of health facilities etc.Further, Dr. Kozo Nagami, Senior Representative of JICA Nepal, explained how the core principle of ‘Build Back Better’ has been integrated into the wide array of reconstruction and recovery support provided by Japan.

This year’s seminar was enriched by the invaluable contributions by two distinguished speakers from Japan. Shu Oyama, Deputy Mayor of Higashimatsushima City, shared experiences and lessons learned from the Great East Japan Earthquake, which hit the northern part of Japan in March 2011.

He shared the City’s efforts in developing its recovery plan and highlighted the importance of ensuring bottom-up, participatory process by involving residents in every step of recovery. Prof. Satoru Nishikawa fromthe Disaster Mitigation Research Center of the Nagoya University explained Japan’s long history of coping with natural disasters, and shared how Japan reduced its vulnerability to disasters by investing in disaster risk reduction over the years.

Yumiko Asakuma,Chief Representative of JICA Nepal, concluded the seminar by reaffirming JICA’s continuous support for rebuilding lives, economies and institutions affected by the earthquake. This year marks the 50 years of Japanese cooperation in Nepal (1969-2019) and commemorating this occasion Asakuma further assured to strengthen JICA’s partnership and cooperation with Nepal.

