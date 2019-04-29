NEA Promoted Shrestha, Koirala And Rathi As DMD

NEA Promoted Shrestha, Koirala And Rathi As DMD

April 29, 2019, 8:13 a.m.

Bigyan Prasad Shrestha, Madhav Prasad Koirala and Om Prakash Rathi are promoted to Deputy Managing Directors of Nepal Electricity Authority. Board of Nepal Electricity Authority has promoted three directors to the post of deputy executive directors on the basis of their seniority.

Bigyan Prasad Shrestha.jpg

Shrestha and Koirala are currently working as chief executive officers of Upper Tamakosi Hydropower Limited, and Chilime Hydropower Company Ltd. Rathi is heading Company Management and Inspection Directorate.

According to new published in Urja Khabar.com, an online portal specialized in energy sector, the board of director also posted all three in same offices as they have been working. Having working in Upper Tamakosi for almost seven year, Shrestha, who has been taking the position of CEO for the last two years, is working to complete 456 MW hydropower project. His plan is to operate first unit by December 2019 and 98.7 percent of the work has already been completed.

Madhav Prasad Koirala.jpg

Having a long experienced working in Chilime, newly promoted Koirala has a big challenges and responsibility to complete four hydropower projects which are under the construction. Similarly, Rathi is also very capable engineer of NEA who has successfully completed his tenures in various positions under NEA.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepali Students Can Achieve Global Sucess: Industrialist Chaudhary
Apr 29, 2019
The Government Does Not Have Money To Invest in Budhi Gandaki And West Seti: Minister Pun
Apr 28, 2019
President Bhandari Inaugurated International Horticulture Exhibition 2019
Apr 28, 2019
Nepal Defeats Malaysia By 59 Runs In ACCU16 Final Tournament
Apr 28, 2019
FBPWN To Organised Fashion Show On May 18
Apr 28, 2019

More on Water and Energy

The Government Does Not Have Money To Invest in Budhi Gandaki And West Seti: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 10 minutes ago
Tanahu Hydropower Ltd Opens Re-biding Notice For First Package By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Upper Tamakosi Hydropower Project Needs To Complete By December 31: MD Kul Man Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
The World Bank To Support Scaling Up Renewable Energy Options In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
If Ending Chronic Load Shedding And Making A NEA Profitable Venture Are Crimes, I Am Ready To Face Charges: Ghising By A Correspondent 1 week, 3 days ago
GERMAN SUPPORT Renewable Energy By A Correspondent 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

Nepali Students Can Achieve Global Sucess: Industrialist Chaudhary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 29, 2019
President Bhandari Inaugurated International Horticulture Exhibition 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2019
Nepal Defeats Malaysia By 59 Runs In ACCU16 Final Tournament By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2019
FBPWN To Organised Fashion Show On May 18 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2019
Rahul Gandhi Shares Cute Moment With Sister Priyanka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2019
Simrik Air Adds One More Helicopter By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75