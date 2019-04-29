NEA Promoted Shrestha, Koirala And Rathi As DMD

Bigyan Prasad Shrestha, Madhav Prasad Koirala and Om Prakash Rathi are promoted to Deputy Managing Directors of Nepal Electricity Authority. Board of Nepal Electricity Authority has promoted three directors to the post of deputy executive directors on the basis of their seniority.

Shrestha and Koirala are currently working as chief executive officers of Upper Tamakosi Hydropower Limited, and Chilime Hydropower Company Ltd. Rathi is heading Company Management and Inspection Directorate.

According to new published in Urja Khabar.com, an online portal specialized in energy sector, the board of director also posted all three in same offices as they have been working. Having working in Upper Tamakosi for almost seven year, Shrestha, who has been taking the position of CEO for the last two years, is working to complete 456 MW hydropower project. His plan is to operate first unit by December 2019 and 98.7 percent of the work has already been completed.

Having a long experienced working in Chilime, newly promoted Koirala has a big challenges and responsibility to complete four hydropower projects which are under the construction. Similarly, Rathi is also very capable engineer of NEA who has successfully completed his tenures in various positions under NEA.