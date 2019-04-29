Technical Seminar On Chint Products

Technical Seminar On Chint Products

April 29, 2019, 7:59 p.m.

Him Electronics Pvt. Ltd., the sole authorized distributor of Chint electric products in Nepal has successfully conducted “Technical Seminar on Chint products” to aware the dealers and contractors about its products. Chint Electric is China’s No.1 and Europe’s 2nd best electric brand owned by Zhejiang Chint Electrics Co. Ltd. In Nepal, Chint has been gaining much popularity among the customers.

Picture 5.jpg

The “Technical Seminar on Chint Products” was conducted in Narayanghat on 10th of Baisakh. Likewise the seminar was also conducted on Hetauda and Birgunj on 11th and 13th of Baisakh respectively. The training session was held by Alok Pandey from Chint Electric, India. During the seminar participants were briefed about Chint Electrics product like Relay, Contractor, RCCB, MCB and MCCB. Chint have product ranging from low-voltage electrical products to power and distribution equipments. Chint is always focused on quality services for its customers.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal And China Signs 7 Bilateral Agreements Including Protocol To the Transit and Transport
Apr 29, 2019
President Bhandari Extended Invitation To Chinese President Xi For Nepal Visit
Apr 29, 2019
Nepal Toastmasters Hosts Table Topics Speech And International Speech Contest 2019
Apr 29, 2019
Nepali Students Can Achieve Global Sucess: Industrialist Chaudhary
Apr 29, 2019
NEA Promoted Shrestha, Koirala And Rathi As DMD
Apr 29, 2019

More on Economy

Nepali Students Can Achieve Global Sucess: Industrialist Chaudhary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 13 minutes ago
Khalti Gets License From Nepal Rastra Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 14 hours ago
Georgian Ambassador Pays A Courtesy Call By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 15 hours ago
HH Bajaj Inaugurates New Showroom In Bara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 15 hours ago
ECONOMY Service Sector Performance By A Correspondent 1 week ago
FIFTEENTH 5-YEAR PLAN High Expectations By A Correspondent 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Nepal And China Signs 7 Bilateral Agreements Including Protocol To the Transit and Transport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 29, 2019
President Bhandari Extended Invitation To Chinese President Xi For Nepal Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 29, 2019
CAAN Withdraws Suspension Order On Captain Lama By News Desk Apr 29, 2019
Nepal Toastmasters Hosts Table Topics Speech And International Speech Contest 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 29, 2019
NEA Promoted Shrestha, Koirala And Rathi As DMD By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 29, 2019
The Government Does Not Have Money To Invest in Budhi Gandaki And West Seti: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75