Him Electronics Pvt. Ltd., the sole authorized distributor of Chint electric products in Nepal has successfully conducted “Technical Seminar on Chint products” to aware the dealers and contractors about its products. Chint Electric is China’s No.1 and Europe’s 2nd best electric brand owned by Zhejiang Chint Electrics Co. Ltd. In Nepal, Chint has been gaining much popularity among the customers.

The “Technical Seminar on Chint Products” was conducted in Narayanghat on 10th of Baisakh. Likewise the seminar was also conducted on Hetauda and Birgunj on 11th and 13th of Baisakh respectively. The training session was held by Alok Pandey from Chint Electric, India. During the seminar participants were briefed about Chint Electrics product like Relay, Contractor, RCCB, MCB and MCCB. Chint have product ranging from low-voltage electrical products to power and distribution equipments. Chint is always focused on quality services for its customers.