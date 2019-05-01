President Bhandari To Return Today From China Visit Following Health Problem

After occurring some health Problems, President Bidya Devi Bhandari is returning home one day before her state visit to People’s Republic of China. According to Deshsanchar.com, President Bhandari is arriving at Tribhuwan International Airport at 10:40 AM.

President Bhandari’s is schedule to arrive on Thursday. She is now in her visit to Tibet. According to press advisor of Prime Minister Kundan Aryal, President Bhandari is coming from Lhasa at 10:40 AM Nepali Time.

She arrived in Lhasa on Tuesday completing her visit to Beijing where she addressed second BRI Summit and held a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.