UNDP To Provide Technical Support To NTB To develop TSA

Chief Executive Officer of Nepal Tourism Board Deepak Raj Joshi and Ayshanie Labe Resident Representative of UNDP signed an agreement to develop Tourism Satellite Account TSA. According to the board, UNDP also agreed to provide support to NTB for promotion of sustainable tourism.

TSA is one of the universal data base As Nepal does not have world class tourism data base, Nepal is not in a position to identify benefits from tourism sector.

CEO of NTB Joshi said that the agreement will help to exactly analyses benefit of tourism sector in Nepalese economy. Nepal Tourism is now developing TSA. After this agreement, UNDP will provide technical support to NTB to make TSA. In the process, Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Central Bureau of Statistic and Nepal Rastra Bank will also join,

After almost seven months of visiting United Nation World Tourism Organization in Madrid, this is materializing. Senior Director of Nepal Tourism Board Kashi Raj Bhandari has made a major contribution for this.