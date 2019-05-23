Future of Work: ILO Assistant Director General Concludes Nepal Visit

ILO Assistant Director-General and Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, Ms Tomoko Nishimoto, has wrapped up her four-day visit to Nepal with a call to all constituents to “work beyond the normal” to help realize social justice and decent work for all.

The visit was part of her commitment to reinforce relations with ILO constituents, comprising the Government, and organizations of employers and workers, and to generate general public discourse on the ILO Centenary Initiative on the Future of Work.

Nishimoto paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Mr KP Sharma Oli, Tuesday where she briefed the Prime Minister on the ILO's Centenary Initiatives on the Future of Work. Prime Minister Oli highlighted the reforms being made by Nepal, including increment on minimum wages, launching of contribution based social security scheme and labour legislations. He also appreciated the role of the ILO in promoting fundamental rights at work, equality and social justice.

Meeting with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli

In her meeting with Finance Minister Dr Yuba Raj Khatiwada, the two discussed the challenges and opportunities of Nepalese labour market and translating provisions outlined in the contributory social security law for workers. She shared the ILO initiative on the Future of Work, and made references to the experiences of ASEAN countries in this regard. Minister Khatiwada highlighted some of the key initiative taken by the Ministry in support of application of minimum wage, contribution-based social security, labour rights, and strengthening of labour administration including inspection.

Meeting with Finance Minister, Dr Yuba Raj Khatiwada

The ILO Assistant Director-General also called on Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security, Mr Gokarna Bista and took stock of the developments in the labour administration of Nepal. The Minister spoke on the key priorities of the Government including application of labour legislations, contribution-based social security scheme and creation of employment in the country. He emphasized on the need of more ILO technical support as Nepal is passing through a very crucial stage of political transformation.

Meeting with Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Gokarna Bista

Secretary at the Ministry Mahesh Prasad Dahal briefed Ms Nishimoto about the initiatives of the Ministry, the need to enhance capacity of labour administration towards protecting and promoting the rights of Nepali workers. He also said that the Government is mulling to ratify some ILO conventions relevant to Nepal this year.

Similarly, Ms Nishimoto held separate meetings with Ms Bhawani Rana, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) and prominent trade union leaders on contemporary issues related to labour, social and economic changes unfolding in the world of work and how growth could go alongside unionism.

Meeting with Bhawani Rana, President, Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI)

On 20 May, Ms Nishimoto attended a National Tripartite Discussion Programme on the Global Commission report on the Future of work co-hosted by the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security and the International Labour Organization (ILO).

According to a press release of ILO, during the discussion programme, the speakers shed light on, among others, the concept of life-long learning, universal labour guarantee, need to increase investment in people’s capabilities, institutions of work and decent and sustainable work.

During her stay in Nepal, she also had separate discussions with representatives of a number of development partners in Nepal, including Ms Valerie Julliand, UN Resident Coordinator.