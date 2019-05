Pritam Acharya Performed Mera Dil Deewana Dholey At Saregamapa Li'l Champs 2019

Pritam Acharya And Ayush KC, two Nepalese teen, continue to perform thier perforamance improving their previous shows in Saregamapa Li'l Champs 2019. Pritam Acharya sand Mera Dil Deewana Dholey in presence of Bolywood star actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Last week, Pritam Acharya singing Subhan Allah Chand Sifaarish Fanaa song in Saregamapa Little Champs 2019 last week won heart and mind. Pritam Acharya in Saregamapa Lil Champs 2019.

Ayush KC singing Bus Itna Sa Khwab Hai Chand Tare Tod Laun in Saregamapa Little Champs 2019.