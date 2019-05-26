Three Killed And Five Injured In Two Separate Explosions In Kathmandu

Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa Badal directed all three security agencies chief to remain in high alert. Minister Thapa Badal issued directions following three persons have lost their lives on explosion of Improvised Explosive Devices at assorted locations in Kathmandu this afternoon.

In an emergency meeting held at Ministry of Home Affairs Badal also directed to mobilize additional police force to strengthen law and order in Kathmandu Valley. Chief of Nepal Police, Armed Police, Intelligence and Kathmandu Metropolitan Police attended the meeting.

Three persons have lost their lives on explosion of Improvised Explosive Devices at assorted locations in Kathmandu this afternoon. According to the police, a person died on the spot after a bomb went off in the ground floor at Sangam Galli near Ghattekuolo around 4:30 pm on Sunday. The incident took place at the house of Lokmanjari Karki, a Ghattekulo local.

However, police are yet to ascertain the identities of the deceased. Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Singh who was on the site to investigate the explosion said, Rabin KC who was severely injured in the incident is undergoing treatment at the Trauma Centre.

“Police have recovered pamphlets of Netra Bikram Chand-led Communist Party of Nepal near the spot of the incident,” SP Singh added.

A person apparently fled the scene after the incident at Ghattekulo, according to eyewitnesses.

Similarly, two persons were killed in a similar incident in Sukedhara in the capital. According to the police, one person was killed as the IED he was ‘planting’ went off before he could leave the site. Another person breathed his last while in course of treatment at the hospital.

A total of five people have been injured in these incidents. They are receiving treatment at various health facilities in the capital, police said.

Netra Bikram Chand-led Communist Party of Nepal has called for Nepal Banda tomorrow.