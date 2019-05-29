Everest Day 2019 Held In Kathmandu

Everest Day 2019 Held In Kathmandu

May 29, 2019, 3:12 p.m.

Amid a function in Kathmadu, the governmeent celebrated Everest Day 2019. Saraf Hillary, daugther of Edmund Hillary, and Minister of Communication and Information Technlogy Gokul Prasad Baskota attended the progam held before the statue of Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa at Kathmandu .

everest-day-4-1024x682.jpg

Tenzing Hillary Everest Marathon is an international high altitude adventure sports event held from Mt Everest Base Camp, crisscrossing the high sherpa trails of Khumbu valley, according to the Marathon’s official website. Today is the day of historical ascent of Mt Everest by Late Tenzing Norgay Sherpa and Sir Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953.

Photo courtesy: Deshsanchar.com

