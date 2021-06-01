US Singer Mike Posner Successfully Scaled Mount Everest Today

Renowned American singer Mike Posner successfully scaled the world's highest peak this morning, according to Seven Summit Treks.SST Director Tashi Lakpa Sherpa said that the singer cum songwriter stood atop Mt Everest along with American professional endurance athletes Colin O'Brady, his wife Jenna Maarie Besaw and Dr Jon Kedrowski.

The 33-year-old Grammy nominee - for his song "I Took a Pill in Ibiza" - had earlier announced that he would be taking this toughest bid in order to raise funds for the Detroit Justice Center.

Sherpa said that they were accompanied by Dawa Finjo, Chhu Nurbu, Nima, Dawa Chhiring, Lakpa and Pasang Sherpa to the summit point. Other members of the SST Everest Expedition who scales Everest this morning include Zong Miao from China, Mexican climber Erix Salas Abasolo and Dutch climber Jur Rademakers.

Source: The Himalayan Times