US Singer Mike Posner Successfully Scaled Mount Everest Today

US Singer Mike Posner Successfully Scaled Mount Everest Today

June 1, 2021, 3:53 p.m.

Renowned American singer Mike Posner successfully scaled the world's highest peak this morning, according to Seven Summit Treks.SST Director Tashi Lakpa Sherpa said that the singer cum songwriter stood atop Mt Everest along with American professional endurance athletes Colin O'Brady, his wife Jenna Maarie Besaw and Dr Jon Kedrowski.

The 33-year-old Grammy nominee - for his song "I Took a Pill in Ibiza" - had earlier announced that he would be taking this toughest bid in order to raise funds for the Detroit Justice Center.

Sherpa said that they were accompanied by Dawa Finjo, Chhu Nurbu, Nima, Dawa Chhiring, Lakpa and Pasang Sherpa to the summit point. Other members of the SST Everest Expedition who scales Everest this morning include Zong Miao from China, Mexican climber Erix Salas Abasolo and Dutch climber Jur Rademakers.

Source: The Himalayan Times

Agencies

Former Coordinator Of Bibeksheel Sajha Ujwal Thapa Dies
Jun 01, 2021
Turkish Airlines To Resume Flights From June 4
Jun 01, 2021
Nepali Army Accumulates 12.6 Tonnes Of Garbage From Everest, Lhotse, And Pumori Mountains
Jun 01, 2021
India Recorded Lowest Number Of COVID-19 Cases
Jun 01, 2021
WHO Assembly Adopts Resolution For Pandemic Treaty
Jun 01, 2021

More on Mountaineering

Seventeen-Year-Old Summits Mount Everest By Agencies 4 days, 10 hours ago
Climbers Continue To Summit Mt. Everest By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
Weather Affected Mountain Climbing By Agencies 2 weeks ago
Kami Rita Sherpa Scaled Mt. Everest 25 Times Setting A New Record By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 3 days ago
Nepal Army Mountain Cleaning Team Collected 5,154 KG Of Waste By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Qatari Prince Reaches Base Camp Of Amadablam Peak By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 months, 4 weeks ago

The Latest

Former Coordinator Of Bibeksheel Sajha Ujwal Thapa Dies By Agencies Jun 01, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1558 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5285 New Cases, 6898 Recoveries And 68 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2021
CG Communications Launches Internet Service In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2021
Himalaya Airlines Transports Vero Cell Vaccines For Free Of Cost By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2021
China Handed Over Various Medical Equipment Including 40 Portable Ventilators By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75