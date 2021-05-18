Weather Affected Mountain Climbing

Weather Affected Mountain Climbing

May 18, 2021, 8:11 a.m.

Mountain climbing in various mountains in Nepal in the ongoing spring season has been adversely affected since Thursday due to the severe cyclonic storm formed over the Arabian Sea, according to the Department of Tourism reports RSS.

Department’s Director Mira Acharya, who is currently in the Everest Base Camp, said, “Hundreds of aspiring climbers are waiting for the fair-weather window to summit the mountains.”

According to RSs, the expedition to the highest mountain in the world - Sagarmatha (Mt Everest) - this spring had kicked off since March 7 when the 12-member rope-fixing team had reached its summit. Since then, over 150 climbers had scaled the 8,848.86 metres-mountain, informed Acharya.

Altogether 408 climbers had obtained the permit to climb Sagarmatha this spring season.

Likewise, mountain climbing for another 334 climbers who had secured permits for other mountains has been affected due to the cyclonic storm.

However, Acharya shared climbing of Mt Ama Dablam has lready completed for this season.

Climbers, who were eyeing Nuptse and Lhotse and other mountains, were waiting for the window for fair weather, informed Acharya. She has also urged all the climbers and expedition support staffers to stay safe and abandon climbing until the weather improves.

Meanwhile, meteorologists have suggested the climbers not to consider climbing at the challenging weather like this. The effect of cyclonic storm over the Arabian Sea has been seen in Nepal as well, according to meteorologist Min Kumar Aryal.

Aryal recommended all the climbers not to climb above the base camp of the mountains they were preparing to summit until there would be improvement in the weather.

Urging for high precaution, Aryal cautioned that the cyclone was moving towards east from west and it would continue to impact the weather.

More severe impacts on weather due to the cyclone is likely coming Thursday onwards.

Those who are in the higher camps of the mountains are advised to descend and take shelter in the safer areas. Aryal warned that during such time, there is likelihood of strong winds, rainfall and blizzard.

Source: RSS

Agencies

India’s Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 300,000
May 18, 2021
US To Donate Covid Vaccines Overseas: Biden
May 18, 2021
US Blocks UN Security Council Statement Calling For Ceasefire
May 18, 2021
India Approves First Batch Of Anti-Covid Drug 2DG
May 17, 2021
India’s Taily Covid Cases Fall Below 3 Lakh In Week
May 17, 2021

More on Mountaineering

Kami Rita Sherpa Scaled Mt. Everest 25 Times Setting A New Record By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Nepal Army Mountain Cleaning Team Collected 5,154 KG Of Waste By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Qatari Prince Reaches Base Camp Of Amadablam Peak By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 months, 2 weeks ago
Qatari Prince To Climb Mount Amadablam By Agencies 6 months, 3 weeks ago
China Completes First Mount Everest (Mount Qomolangma) Airborne Gravity Survey By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 months, 2 weeks ago
Chinese Survey Team Expected To Reach Summit Of Mt. Everest On May 27 By Xinhua 11 months, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

UPPER TAMAKOSHI: Ready For Generation By A Correspondent May 18, 2021
India’s Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 300,000 By Agencies May 18, 2021
US To Donate Covid Vaccines Overseas: Biden By Agencies May 18, 2021
US Blocks UN Security Council Statement Calling For Ceasefire By Agencies May 18, 2021
Weather Forecasting For May 18 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 18, 2021
The COVAX Facility Will Deliver Its 65 Millionth Vaccine Dose This Week By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75