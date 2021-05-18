Weather Affected Mountain Climbing

Mountain climbing in various mountains in Nepal in the ongoing spring season has been adversely affected since Thursday due to the severe cyclonic storm formed over the Arabian Sea, according to the Department of Tourism reports RSS.

Department’s Director Mira Acharya, who is currently in the Everest Base Camp, said, “Hundreds of aspiring climbers are waiting for the fair-weather window to summit the mountains.”

According to RSs, the expedition to the highest mountain in the world - Sagarmatha (Mt Everest) - this spring had kicked off since March 7 when the 12-member rope-fixing team had reached its summit. Since then, over 150 climbers had scaled the 8,848.86 metres-mountain, informed Acharya.

Altogether 408 climbers had obtained the permit to climb Sagarmatha this spring season.

Likewise, mountain climbing for another 334 climbers who had secured permits for other mountains has been affected due to the cyclonic storm.

However, Acharya shared climbing of Mt Ama Dablam has lready completed for this season.

Climbers, who were eyeing Nuptse and Lhotse and other mountains, were waiting for the window for fair weather, informed Acharya. She has also urged all the climbers and expedition support staffers to stay safe and abandon climbing until the weather improves.

Meanwhile, meteorologists have suggested the climbers not to consider climbing at the challenging weather like this. The effect of cyclonic storm over the Arabian Sea has been seen in Nepal as well, according to meteorologist Min Kumar Aryal.

Aryal recommended all the climbers not to climb above the base camp of the mountains they were preparing to summit until there would be improvement in the weather.

Urging for high precaution, Aryal cautioned that the cyclone was moving towards east from west and it would continue to impact the weather.

More severe impacts on weather due to the cyclone is likely coming Thursday onwards.

Those who are in the higher camps of the mountains are advised to descend and take shelter in the safer areas. Aryal warned that during such time, there is likelihood of strong winds, rainfall and blizzard.

Source: RSS