Seventeen-Year-Old Summits Mount Everest

May 28, 2021, 7:08 a.m.

Sonam Sherpa, 17, has successfully climbed Sagarmatha, in the first summit of his campaign to climb the tallest peaks of all seven continents of the world.

Sonam, along with his father Purna Kumar (PK) Sherpa, reached the top of the mountain at 7.30 am on Sunday, formally beginning their campaign to climb the tallest mountains of all the continents to raise awareness about climate change. The two had announced the campaign three years ago but had not been able to begin due to technical problems and the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

PK had already climbed Sagarmatha twice before – in 2010 and 2011 – during the mountain cleaning effort to collect biodegradable and non-degradable wastes from the peak. A resident of Mauwakhola, Taplejung, PK has more than three decades of experience in mountaineering and tourism and has been active in informing people about the negative impacts of climate change and global warming for years.

Having ascended the world’s highest mountain Sagarmatha of Asia, the father-son duo now plans to move on to Mount Aconcagua, 6,962 metres, of South America, Mount Kilimanjaro, 5,895 metres, of Africa, Mount Elbrus, 5,642 metres, of Europe, Mount Denali, 6,190.49 metres, of North America, Mount Vinson, 4,892 metres, of Antarctica and Mount Kosciuszko, 2,228 metres, of Australia.

Source:: The Rising Nepal

Agencies

