Kodari Checkpoint To Open Today

Closed after devastating earthquake of 2015, Nepal-China Tatopani border point — the second largest checkpoint of the country, eighty kilometer east of Kathmandu will open today.

Till the devastation by the earthquake, the checkpoint remains largest trading point between Nepal and China.

Built in 1965, the road used to be oldest road to link Tibetan Autonomous Region to the outside world. Both Nepali and Chinese governments have deployed technical experts to reopen border. As the reconstruction works of the Miteri Bridge has completed, other remaining works are almost finished.

“Construction work of the dry port in Larcha and works related to up-gradation of the road are in the final stage. However, around 40 per cent works related to blacktopping of the road still remains. As per pact, Chinese side has completed upgrading the nine-kilometer-long road from Khasa to Miteri Bridge,” said a government official.

“Zhangmu-Tatopani border port, temporarily closed due to the earthquake in 2015, will be re-opened,” said Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi addressing a press conference recently.

Minister of Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa Badal also inspected the work in Tatopani and surrounding areas.