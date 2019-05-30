Durbar High School Is The Showcase Work Of China Aid Post-Disaster Reconstruction Projects In Nepal: Ambassador Hou Yanqi

Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi said that Kathmandu Durbar High School is the first modern education school in Nepal. She said that it has trained a large number of talents for the development of Nepal, and embodies the youthful memory of generations upon generations of school alumni.

Addressing at the public Open Day of China Aid Kathmandu Durbar High School Reconstruction Project, ambassador Hou Yanqi said, "it is my great pleasure to attend the Public Open Day of China Aid Kathmandu Durbar High School Reconstruction Project. In August last year and on this same place, we held a commencement ceremony."

"At that time here it was clear ground, and the earthquake-damaged old buildings were removed to allow space for reconstruction. After nine months of construction and with the joint efforts of both China and Nepal, we are now very pleased to see the new teaching building rise straight above the ground in front of us."

"Not long ago, I visited a famous Nepalese writer, Mr. Josie, a centenarian who graduated from this School. The Chinese Government is very pleased to take part in the reconstruction of Kathmandu Durbar High School, and hopes to rebuild it with the safety, elegance and traditionally unique features. The Chinese Government wishes to let the newly reconstructed school to recover and retain its former clusters," said Ambassador

She said that Kathmandu Durbar High School is the showcase work of China Aid post-disaster reconstruction projects in Nepal." After the devastating earthquake shocked Nepal in 2015, China committed itself to providing grant assistance for 25 reconstruction projects in five sectors, namely, infrastructure, people’s livelihood in mountain areas, archeological heritage renovation, disaster preparedness and health. Now we have already completed 6 projects of them. The remaining 19 projects, including Kathmandu Durbar High School, are also in rapid progress. It can be said that all our commitments have been put in place," said ambassador.

"Just last month, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari paid a state visit to China successfully, and attended the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and the Opening Ceremony of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2019 in Beijing. During the bilateral talks between Hon. President Xi Jinping and Hon. President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, both leaders reached an important consensus on further strengthening development cooperation. The Chinese side is willing to continue support to Nepal's economic and social development within its capacity, share the development experience with Nepal, and help the Nepalese people to achieve the development goal of "Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali".

"And all the development partners are helping Nepal's post-disaster reconstruction in a variety of ways. We are willing to work with all development partners to explore tripartite or multi-party cooperation in Nepal and create a mutually beneficial and all-win situation in our cooperation."

"Finally, I would like to say that the Kathmandu Durbar High School Reconstruction Project has entered the final stage. I hope the Nepalese government and the School authority could continue care and support to the Chinese contractors, and help them to solve some specific difficulties in reconstruction. I believe, with the joint efforts of all parties, the Kathmandu Durbar High School will be built as scheduled with good quality. So that students can return to campus as soon as possible, study and grow up in a safe and comfortable environment."