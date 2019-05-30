Major General Shivaram Kharel Of Nepal Appointed Acting Head Of Mission of UNDOF

Secretary-General appoints Major General Shivaram Kharel of Nepal as the Acting Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF)

May 30, 2019, 11:08 a.m.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Major General Shivaram Kharel of Nepal as the acting Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF). This follows the sudden death of Major General Francis Vib-Sanziri of Ghana on 19 April 2019. The Secretary-General remembers and honours the late Major General Vib-Sanziri for his dedicated leadership of UNDOF and service in the United Nations.

Major General Shivaram Kharel has had a distinguished military career at both national and international levels. He recently served as the Deputy Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). Major General Kharel served in a number of high-ranking military positions, including as Director of Staff Duties, Policies and Plans in the Nepalese Army from 2016 to 2017, Brigade Commander from 2014 to 2016 and Military Assistant to the Chief of the Nepalese Army Staff in 2016.

"In addition to his peacekeeping experience with UNIFIL, Major General Kharel also served in the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara from 2012 to 2013 and the United Nations Organization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo from 2005 to 2006," said a press release issued by United Nations.

Major General Kharel holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Tribhuvan University, Kirtipur, Nepal, as well as a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the National Defence University, Pakistan. Major General Kharel participated in several military courses in different institutions, including at the Nepal Army College, Nagarkot, College of Defence Management, Secunderabad, India and the Naval Post-Graduate School, Monterey, California, USA.

Born in January 1963, he is married and has two sons.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

KOICA Supports IBS Business
May 30, 2019
Oli Jee And I Have A Written Understanding To Run The Government In Alternatively: Prachanda
May 30, 2019
Nepal's Bhumika Shrestha Included In 100 Most Influential People In Global Policy 2019
May 30, 2019
Tatopani Border Resumes
May 30, 2019
MP Binod Chaudhary Left For New Delhi To Attend Oath Taking Ceremony of PM Modi
May 30, 2019

More on News

KOICA Supports IBS Business By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 32 minutes ago
Nepal's Bhumika Shrestha Included In 100 Most Influential People In Global Policy 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 58 minutes ago
Tatopani Border Resumes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 17 minutes ago
MP Binod Chaudhary Left For New Delhi To Attend Oath Taking Ceremony of PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 3 minutes ago
Durbar High School Is The Showcase Work Of China Aid Post-Disaster Reconstruction Projects In Nepal: Ambassador Hou Yanqi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 26 minutes ago
The United States Breaks Ground on Eight Public Facilities in Makawanpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 46 minutes ago

The Latest

Accelerate Actions To Slash Tobacco Use And Advance Health Across The WHO South-East Asia Region By Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh May 30, 2019
Oli Jee And I Have A Written Understanding To Run The Government In Alternatively: Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2019
Indian PM Modi To Take Oath Today, Nepali PM Oli To Attend The Function By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2019
NIBL Ace Capital Limited To Issue NIBL Sahabhagita Fund By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2019
Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada Unveiled Budget of 1.53 Trillion For Fiscal Year 2019/20 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2019
Everest Day 2019 Held In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75