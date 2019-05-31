PM Oli And Modi Exchange Views

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli had a meeting with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi today. During the meeting, the two Prime Ministers exchanged views on maintaining the momentum generated in the recent past and expressed commitment to taking bilateral relationship to a new height.

Prime Minister Oli congratulated, on behalf of the Government and people of Nepal and on his own Narendra Modi on his assumption of office for the second term as well as for the grand electoral success of Bharatiya Janata Party and the National Democratic Alliance in the recently held Lok Sabha elections. He extended best wishes for the successful tenure of office of the Prime Minister of India.

The Prime Minister conveyed congratulatory messages and the best wishes from the President of Nepal. The Prime Minister of India thanked the Prime Minister of Nepal for accepting the invitation and participating in the swearing-in ceremony.

Both Prime Ministers expressed happiness over the progress made in Nepal-India relations under their respective leadership.

The two leaders underlined the importance of regular exchange of high-level visits between the two countries in order to further strengthen bilateral ties and advance cooperation in all possible areas for the mutual benefits of the two countries.

The Prime Minister of Nepal conveyed the coordinal invitation extended by President of Nepal to the President of India for State Visit to Nepal.

The Prime Minister also extended invitation to the Prime Minister of India to pay a visit to Nepal, which Prime Minister of India accepted with pleasure.

During the conversation, the Prime Minister was accompanied by Ambassador Nilamber Acharya, the Foreign Affairs Advisor to the Prime Minister Dr Rajan Bhattarai, Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi and Joint Secretary (South Asia) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yagya Hamal.

Earlier today, Prime Minister and the delegation were received at the Embassy of Nepal by Ambassador Nilamber Acharya and other officials.