PM Oli And Modi Exchange Views

PM Oli And Modi Exchange Views

May 31, 2019, 2:59 p.m.

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli had a meeting with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi today. During the meeting, the two Prime Ministers exchanged views on maintaining the momentum generated in the recent past and expressed commitment to taking bilateral relationship to a new height.

Prime Minister Oli congratulated, on behalf of the Government and people of Nepal and on his own Narendra Modi on his assumption of office for the second term as well as for the grand electoral success of Bharatiya Janata Party and the National Democratic Alliance in the recently held Lok Sabha elections. He extended best wishes for the successful tenure of office of the Prime Minister of India.

The Prime Minister conveyed congratulatory messages and the best wishes from the President of Nepal. The Prime Minister of India thanked the Prime Minister of Nepal for accepting the invitation and participating in the swearing-in ceremony.

Both Prime Ministers expressed happiness over the progress made in Nepal-India relations under their respective leadership.

The two leaders underlined the importance of regular exchange of high-level visits between the two countries in order to further strengthen bilateral ties and advance cooperation in all possible areas for the mutual benefits of the two countries.

The Prime Minister of Nepal conveyed the coordinal invitation extended by President of Nepal to the President of India for State Visit to Nepal.

The Prime Minister also extended invitation to the Prime Minister of India to pay a visit to Nepal, which Prime Minister of India accepted with pleasure.

During the conversation, the Prime Minister was accompanied by Ambassador Nilamber Acharya, the Foreign Affairs Advisor to the Prime Minister Dr Rajan Bhattarai, Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi and Joint Secretary (South Asia) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yagya Hamal.

Earlier today, Prime Minister and the delegation were received at the Embassy of Nepal by Ambassador Nilamber Acharya and other officials.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NIBL Signs Agreement With HAMS
May 31, 2019
PM Modi Allocates Portfolios, S Jaishankar Is Minister of External Affairs
May 31, 2019
Industrialist Prabhakar Sumsher Rana Is No More
May 31, 2019
Generally Cloudy, Rain, Wind and Lightening In Many Places Of Nepal
May 31, 2019
PM Oli To Have A High-level Meeting With PM Modi Today
May 31, 2019

More on News

Industrialist Prabhakar Sumsher Rana Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 46 minutes ago
PM Oli To Have A High-level Meeting With PM Modi Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 31 minutes ago
Japan Hands Over Public Toilet And Improved Facilities To ANFA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 41 minutes ago
PHDCCI Organizes India-Nepal Business Summit in Bhopal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 47 minutes ago
Government Recalled Joint Secretary Pushkar From New Delhi Embassy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 26 minutes ago
KOICA Supports IBS Business By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago

The Latest

NIBL Signs Agreement With HAMS By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2019
PM Modi Allocates Portfolios, S Jaishankar Is Minister of External Affairs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2019
Generally Cloudy, Rain, Wind and Lightening In Many Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2019
Narendra Modi Takes Oath As PM For Second Term At Rashtrapati Bhavan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2019
Accelerate Actions To Slash Tobacco Use And Advance Health Across The WHO South-East Asia Region By Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh May 30, 2019
Oli Jee And I Have A Written Understanding To Run The Government In Alternatively: Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 30, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75