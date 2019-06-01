The First Korean Food Cooking Contest Held In Nepal

The First Korean Food Cooking Contest Held In Nepal

June 1, 2019, 10:51 a.m.

Vice Chairperson of National Assembly Shashikala Dahal and the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Park Young Sik jointly distributed the certificate, cash prize and gifts to the winners of the first Korean food cooking contest in Nepal.

Nine Nepalese competitors cooked various kind of Korean food during the program. Along with other prize, ambassador also distributed cash prize of Rs.50, 000.00 for winner, 30,000.00 thousand for second and Rs.20,000.00 for third.

Korean food winner.jpg

Similarly, NA vice chairperson and ambassador Park Young Sik also provided gift and certificate to other participants. People from different walks of life presented on the occasion including Korean citizens living in Nepal.

Korean food winner.jpg

South Korean Embassy also hosted K-pop congratulatory performance during the program.

Kopdance.jpg

K-pop Nepal.jpg

