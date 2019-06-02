KOICA Volunteer Supports Bhaktapur Cancer Hospital

KOICA volunteer supports in installation of autoclave machine and Shredder to improve the infection control program in Bhaktapur Cancer Hospital

KOICA volunteer with the support from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) completed the project “Purchasing Autoclave Machine and Shredder”. Through this project KOICA Nurse (volunteer) Minkyung Yu supported biomedical Waste Management Horizontal Cylindrical Autoclave (400mm x 1100mm, 150L) and biomedical waste shredding machine to Bhaktapur Cancer Hospital to improve the infection control program in Bhaktapur Cancer Hospital under KOV’s project support activity. For this project KOICA has supported around $29,515 and hospital has supported around $17,013.

KOICA has been partnering with Bhaktapur Cancer Hospital since 2018 and the project inauguration ceremony was held at hospital premise on May 31, 2019 in the presence of Mr. Diwakar Raj Karnikar, Former chairperson of Nepal Cancer Relief Society/special advisor of Bhaktapur Cancer Hospital, Dr. Dipesh Dhital, Acting Medical Director, KOICA representatives as well as other staffs of the hospital.

The project has also supported to make a waste segregation plant where different types of wastes will be segregating. The hazardous equipments will be autoclaved and recycled. The recycled waste as well as non hazardous waste will be sold and it will also be a good source of income for the hospital on coming days. Although the hospital has been established since long ago it has been lacking to improve in this part.

On the same day Post-KOICA project related activity contract was signed between KOICA and Bhaktapur Cancer Hospital. According to the contract, income generated from the autoclave machine should be used for the continuous infection control program and sustainable environment protection. Not only this but also the hospital has to support all the staffs for Hepatitis B Vaccination. Ms. Yu has been working with the hospital since May 2018 for 2 years.

KOICA’s volunteer program is one of the main programs to contribute to socio-economic development of the partner countries at the grass root level. KOICA dispatches Korean national volunteers to partner government organizations as per the need of expertise, knowledge, and experience. Each volunteer serves in Nepal for 2 years in various fields such as education, health, agriculture, ICT etc. Currently, 3 advisors & 21 KOICA volunteers are actively working in various government sectors in accordance with an agreement between the governments of Korea and Nepal.