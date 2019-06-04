Donald Trump Praises 'Eternal Friendship' At State Banquet

Donald Trump Praises 'Eternal Friendship' At State Banquet

June 4, 2019, 11:06 p.m.

President Donald Trump has praised the "eternal friendship" between the UK and US as he joined a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen said the countries were celebrating an alliance which had ensured the "safety and prosperity of both our peoples for decades".

The president is in the UK for a three-day state visit, which includes the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Earlier in the day, Mr Trump criticised the mayor of London.

He tweeted that Sadiq Khan - who had said the UK should "not roll out the red carpet" for Mr Trump - was a "stone cold loser".

But in his speech at the banquet, Mr Trump praised the courage of the British people during World War Two and called the Queen a "great, great woman".

_107220963_queentrumparrivepa.jpg

"In that dark hour, the people of this nation showed the world what it means to be British," he said, adding that their bravery ensured that the destiny of the country "remained in your own hands".

Mr Trump ended his speech with a toast to "the eternal friendship of our people, the vitality of our nations and to the long-cherished and truly remarkable reign of Her Majesty the Queen".

The Queen praised the two countries' role in creating an assembly of international institutions that would ensure "the horrors of conflict would never be repeated".

On Twitter before the banquet, Mr Trump praised the welcome from the Royal Family as "fantastic" and said the relationship with the UK is "very strong".

He also said a post-Brexit trade deal could happen once the UK removed the "shackles", adding: "Already starting to talk!"

Source: BBC

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Qatar Airways Hosts A Fun Day for Children of Four Orphanages in Kathmandu
Jun 04, 2019
RPP Chair Thapa For Round Table Political Meeting
Jun 04, 2019
RJP N Demands Amendment In The Constitution
Jun 04, 2019
Pakistan Beats England by 14 Runs
Jun 04, 2019
Nepal Clearing House Signs A Partnership Agreement With UKaid Sakchyam
Jun 03, 2019

More on International

President Trump Arrived In London For State Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Scott Morrison Declares Victory In Australia Election By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago
Trade war: Trump Says US-China Relations Remain 'Very Strong' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 3 days ago
Man Jailed Over Sex Attack On A Flight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 3 days ago
US Sends Missile System And Ship to Middle East By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 3 days ago
Japan's New Emperor Naruhito Ascends Chrysanthemum Throne By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago

The Latest

Qatar Airways Hosts A Fun Day for Children of Four Orphanages in Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2019
RPP Chair Thapa For Round Table Political Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2019
RJP N Demands Amendment In The Constitution By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2019
Pakistan Beats England by 14 Runs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2019
Nepal Clearing House Signs A Partnership Agreement With UKaid Sakchyam By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2019
Additional Police Forces Mobilized To Contain Chand Led Maoist Party's Activities In Solukhumbu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75