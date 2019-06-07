Pritam Acharya and Aaush KC Reach Final Of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs

Two competitors from Nepal Pritam Acharya and Aaush KC reach at the final six of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. They reached at the final on the basis of decisive votes given by spectators. Out of nine participants, three were eliminated last week.

Along with Acharya and KC, Astha Das, Anushka Patra, Mohamad Faij and Sugandha Date also secured the place in final.

Compared to the last week, Acharya improved his performance Today’s performance was much better but there still exist inconsistency.

His fan except that he will repeat his performance today. He was able to pull concentration of audiences through music and songs.

Father of Aayush Ram Krishna also said that his son is doing hard to make better performance. Indian top actors, fans and well wishers in Nepal, India and Nepali leaving abroad are congratulating both through social media.