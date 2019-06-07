Pritam Acharya and Aaush KC Reach Final Of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs

Pritam Acharya and Aaush KC Reach Final Of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs

June 7, 2019, 9:41 p.m.

Two competitors from Nepal Pritam Acharya and Aaush KC reach at the final six of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. They reached at the final on the basis of decisive votes given by spectators. Out of nine participants, three were eliminated last week.

Along with Acharya and KC, Astha Das, Anushka Patra, Mohamad Faij and Sugandha Date also secured the place in final.

Compared to the last week, Acharya improved his performance Today’s performance was much better but there still exist inconsistency.

His fan except that he will repeat his performance today. He was able to pull concentration of audiences through music and songs.

Father of Aayush Ram Krishna also said that his son is doing hard to make better performance. Indian top actors, fans and well wishers in Nepal, India and Nepali leaving abroad are congratulating both through social media.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Film Rs 73.3 Million In Two Days
Jun 07, 2019
The U.S. Embassy Launches Trainings On Local Governance For Locally Elected Officials In The Kathmandu Valley
Jun 07, 2019
Nepal among Top 10 Countries For Prevalence Of Child Marriage Among Boys - UNICEF
Jun 07, 2019
Australia defeated West Indies By 15 Runs In Their 2nd Match Of the 2019 Cricket World Cup at Trent Bridge on Thursday.
Jun 07, 2019
Nepal To Grow Average 6.5 Percent In The Medium Term
Jun 06, 2019

More on Entertainment

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Film Rs 73.3 Million In Two Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 37 minutes ago
Pritam And Aayush KC reached At The Final Round Of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 20 hours ago
Pritam And Aayush KC reached At The Semifinal Of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Pritam Acharya Performed Mera Dil Deewana Dholey At Saregamapa Li'l Champs 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
K-pop World Festival 2019 Organizes In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Miss Nepal 2019 Anuska Grabs Crown By Ayushi Sureka 2 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

NEPAL ARMY Cleaning The Everest By A Correspondent Jun 07, 2019
POLITICS Prachanda Speaks By A Correspondent Jun 07, 2019
NEW BUDGET Realty Vs Populism By A Correspondent Jun 07, 2019
MAHARAJKUMARI RAMA MALLA Admirable Reception By Keshab Poudel Jun 07, 2019
NEPAL INDIA RELATIONS Under Modi II By Keshab Poudel Jun 07, 2019
Monarchy Or Republic? By Deepak Raj Joshi Jun 07, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 207/074-756) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75