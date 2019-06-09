England Beat Bangladesh In Cardiff

England Beat Bangladesh In Cardiff

June 9, 2019, 8:12 a.m.

England piled on their highest World Cup total in a 106-run defeat of Bangladesh that got their bid to lift the trophy for the first time back on track.

The hosts amassed 386-6 in Cardiff, thanks mainly to Jason Roy's powerful 153, the second-best score by an England batsman in the competition.

Jonny Bairstow made 51 and Jos Buttler an action-packed 64, but a hip injury sustained when batting prevented Buttler from keeping wicket.

If that was a small negative in what was a mainly strong response to the defeat by Pakistan, so too was some of England's bowling, with Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid below their best.

Shakib Al Hasan took advantage with a doughty 121, an innings that made him the tournament's leading runscorer.

However, the required run rate was never under control and Bangladesh were bowled out for 280, with Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes each taking three wickets.

With two wins from their three matches, England go above Australia into second but remain behind New Zealand who top of the table on six points, after the Kiwis' seven-wicket win over Afghanistan.

Eoin Morgan's men now have almost a week to wait for their next game, against West Indies in Southampton on Friday.

Bangladesh, with one win and two defeats, are eighth in the 10-team table and play Sri Lanka in Bristol on Tuesday.

Courtesy: BBC

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Pritam Acharya and Aaush KC Reach Final Of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs
Jun 07, 2019
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Film Rs 73.3 Million In Two Days
Jun 07, 2019
The U.S. Embassy Launches Trainings On Local Governance For Locally Elected Officials In The Kathmandu Valley
Jun 07, 2019
Nepal among Top 10 Countries For Prevalence Of Child Marriage Among Boys - UNICEF
Jun 07, 2019
Australia defeated West Indies By 15 Runs In Their 2nd Match Of the 2019 Cricket World Cup at Trent Bridge on Thursday.
Jun 07, 2019

More on Sports

Australia defeated West Indies By 15 Runs In Their 2nd Match Of the 2019 Cricket World Cup at Trent Bridge on Thursday. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Sri Lanka Beat Afghanistan By 34 Runs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Pakistan Beats England by 14 Runs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Brazil Players Support Neymar, Says Fernandinho By Reuters 6 days, 7 hours ago
Bangladesh Beats South Africa By 21 Runs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago
Liverpool Win The UEFA Champions League Final By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Pritam Acharya and Aaush KC Reach Final Of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2019
NEPAL ARMY Cleaning The Everest By A Correspondent Jun 07, 2019
POLITICS Prachanda Speaks By A Correspondent Jun 07, 2019
NEW BUDGET Realty Vs Populism By A Correspondent Jun 07, 2019
MAHARAJKUMARI RAMA MALLA Admirable Reception By Keshab Poudel Jun 07, 2019
NEPAL INDIA RELATIONS Under Modi II By Keshab Poudel Jun 07, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 207/074-756) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75