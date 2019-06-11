Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Celebrates Global Wellness

Global Wellness Day is celebrated around the globe on every second Saturday of June. Similar in spirit to Earth Day, it is an entirely not-for-profit day dedicated to living well. The purpose of Global Wellness Day is to inspire each of us to ask the question: “How can I live a healthier and better life?”, and to inspire both businesses and individuals alike to help raise awareness of the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.

To mark Global Wellness Day, Hyatt Regency Kathmandu celebrated this landmarks of well-being – with Feel, Fuel and Function – by educating and encouraging colleagues and guests to participate in Global Wellness Day 2019, the first week of June.

The hotel celebrated this initiative by supporting with more than 500 meal program in 2 schools and 1 child protection home, within the community. Furthermore, in alignment with Hyatt’s purpose to care for the people so that they can be their best, the hotel organized events like: Yoga & Pranayama classes, football, healthy meals for guests and associates.

The final day, June 08 was celebrated with much vigor by an insightful mindfulness session to positively impact emotional and mental well-being of guests, where the hotel invited His Holiness Tsoknyi Rinpoche to speak on “Work Life balance” and saw participation of guests from all walks of life.

About Hyatt Regency Kathmandu

