Nepal Army Chief Thapa To Visit China

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Purna Chandra Thapa is leaving for his visit to China on Sunday. COAS General Thapa is paying his visit under an invitation of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

He assumed the command of the Nepali Army as Chief of the Army Staff on 9 September 2018.

According to a press release issued by the Directorate of Public Relations and Information (DPR & I), COAS General Thapa will will meet high level Chinese military officials and will visit historical places and military installation.

COAS General Thapa is leading eight members delegation which includes his wife Mrs. Deepa Thapa and Major General Ananta Karki and other high-ranking officials.

This kind of high-level military leadership level visit will enhance and strengthen existing warmly mutual relations and bilateral interest between the two countries.