COAS General Thapa Departs For An Official Visit To China

June 16, 2019, 7:21 p.m.

Chief Of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa has left for a week long official visit to People’s Republic of China leading seven member delegation. COAS General Thapa is paying official visit on the invitation of People’s Liberration Army.

Chief of General Staff Leutinent General Sharad Kumar Giri bade a farewell to COAS General Thapa at Tribhuwan Intenational Airport.

General officers of the Nepali Army (NA) and Defense Attachés of foreign embassies in Nepal were also present on the occasion. A troop of NA presented the 'Guard of Honour' to COAS General Thapa before his departure.

While in China, COAS General Thapa will meet Defence Minister, his Chinese Counterpart and other high ranking officials. In his absence, CGS Lt General Giri will officiate as the Acting Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of Nepali Army.

Ending his visit, COAS General Thapa will return home on June 22, 2019.

