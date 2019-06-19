COAS General Thapa Pays Courtesy Call To Chinese General

COAS General Thapa Pays Courtesy Call To Chinese General

June 19, 2019, 7:48 a.m.

Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa paid a courtesy call to Western Theatre Commander General Zhao Zongqi of People Liberation Army of China.

COAS General Thapa is on a weeklong formal visit to People’s Republic of China on an invitation of Government of People’s Liberation Army of China.

During his stay in Chengdu, COAS General Thapa also visited various tourists areas located in Dujiangyan City. He also attended official ceremony organized by Nepalese ambassador to China Leela Mani Paudyal at Nepalese Embassy.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

