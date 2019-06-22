Generally Cloudy With Light To Moderate Rain In Eastern to Central Nepal

Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts that there will be generally cloudy in the eastern and central regions and partly to generally cloudy in the western region. Light rain or thunder and lightning possible at some places of the central and western regions and light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the eastern region.

In its week long forecasting, the division said that there will be more rain in different districts as the monsoon enters.

After remaining absent for quite some time, rains have finally returned to Nepal. During the last 24 hours, manh part of Nepal have recorded scattered rain and thundershower activities.

According to division, rains will now significantly increase and we expect light to moderate rains in many parts of Nepal, along with isolated heavy spells. These rains would also mark the onset of Southwest Monsoon.

According to skymetweather.com these rains would be a result of a Cyclonic Circulation over Northwest Bay of Bengal. Another Cyclonic Circulation is over Southwest Bihar and adjoining Jharkhand. Plus, a Trough is extending up to North Bay of Bengal across Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal. In addition to these systems, easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal are feeding moisture, thus making the conditions favourable for rains says skymetweather.

”Moreover, these activities would help in controlling the soaring temperatures and the residents would observe a major relief from hot and dry weather conditions. Bihar was reeling under severe heat wave conditions in the recent past and also had reported several causalities due to unbearable heat,” ays skymetweather.

”By June 24, rains will taper over the region and weather will once again go dry. Another spell is expected around June 26, however, during this period, the intensity would remain more over Bihar and we expect heavy rains to lash the foothills of Bihar such as Champaran, Sitamarhi, Bhagalpur, Purnea and Supaul. The interior parts such as Muzaffarpur, Patna, Gaya and Nawada would observe light rains. On the contrary, Jharkhand would record isolated light rains during this period.”