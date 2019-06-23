The Government Registers A Proposal At National Assembly To Withdraw Guthi Bill

The government has registered a formal proposal at National Assembly Secretariat seeking the withdrawal of Guthi Bill. Following a massive protest from concerned stake holders, the government announced last Tuesday to withdraw the Guthi Bill.

Minister of Land Management, Cooperative and Poverty Alleviation Padma Kumari Aryal has registered a formal Proposal to withdraw the bill. Secretary of National Assembly Rajendra Phuyal said that the process has already started.

Guthi bill is now under the consideration of Legislative Management Committee of National Assembly. According to the procedure, the process of bill withdrawing begins only after a proposal passed by the cabinet will be submitted to the house.

Proposal registered by minister Aryal will be tabled in the National Assembly on Tuesday June 25 said secretary Phuyal. She registered the bill on April 30 reports Deshsanchar.