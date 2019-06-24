Federal Parliament Directed The Government To Constitute Probe Committee

Federal Parliament Directed The Government To Constitute Probe Commitee To Find Out The Fact Of Chand Led Party Incharge Death

June 24, 2019, 3:04 p.m.

Federal Parliament's State Affairs and Good Governance Committee has directed the government to constitute a high-level probe committee to immediately investigate facts and contexts about the event of killing of Kumar Poudel, Sarlahi district in charge of Communist Party of Nepal led by Netra Bikram Chand .

The committee also directed the probe committee to present the report within a week. After the discussions with Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa Badal and Inspector General Of Police Sarbendra Khanal, the committee took the decision. Chairperson of the committee Shashi Shrestha said that the committee has directed the government following the discussion.

Member of parliament and former home minister Janardan Sharma Prabhakar accused the government killing a person in fake encounter. He objected the government's opinion.

Other members also accused the government for killing Poudel in custody and demanded to bring the facts about the incidents. Sharma said that the government is inviting conflict killing the party workers.

Home minister Ram Bahadur Thapa said that the government is also opening a door for dialogue and negotiations with Chand led party. He said that the government is just trying to contain terrorist act of Chand led party.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Stranded Kailash Mansarobar Pilgrimages Return To Nepalgunj
Jun 24, 2019
One Horn Rhinos Are Dying In Alarmingly High Rate In Chitwan
Jun 24, 2019
Everest Bank’s Customers Gets Discount of 10% At CP Hospital Pvt. Ltd., Dhangadhi
Jun 24, 2019
Powerful Quake In Indonesia Sparks Evacuations In Australia
Jun 24, 2019
Argentina Advance To Copa America Quarter-Finals After 2-0 Win v Qatar
Jun 24, 2019

More on News

Stranded Kailash Mansarobar Pilgrimages Return To Nepalgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 minutes ago
The Government Registers A Proposal At National Assembly To Withdraw Guthi Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Police Removed Manacles From Resham Chaudhary's Leg By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
COAS General Thapa Returns Completing A Week-Long Visit To China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Nepal And Finland Establish A Bilateral Consultation Mechanism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Japan Hands Over Three Mediation Centers To Nepal Bar Association In Lalitpur and Bhaktapur District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

One Horn Rhinos Are Dying In Alarmingly High Rate In Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2019
Everest Bank’s Customers Gets Discount of 10% At CP Hospital Pvt. Ltd., Dhangadhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2019
Powerful Quake In Indonesia Sparks Evacuations In Australia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2019
Argentina Advance To Copa America Quarter-Finals After 2-0 Win v Qatar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2019
Pakistan Win By 49 Runs To Knock South Africa Out Of Cricket World Cup 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2019
Possibility of Floods And Landslides In Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 207/074-756) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75