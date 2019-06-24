Federal Parliament Directed The Government To Constitute Probe Committee

Federal Parliament's State Affairs and Good Governance Committee has directed the government to constitute a high-level probe committee to immediately investigate facts and contexts about the event of killing of Kumar Poudel, Sarlahi district in charge of Communist Party of Nepal led by Netra Bikram Chand .

The committee also directed the probe committee to present the report within a week. After the discussions with Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa Badal and Inspector General Of Police Sarbendra Khanal, the committee took the decision. Chairperson of the committee Shashi Shrestha said that the committee has directed the government following the discussion.

Member of parliament and former home minister Janardan Sharma Prabhakar accused the government killing a person in fake encounter. He objected the government's opinion.

Other members also accused the government for killing Poudel in custody and demanded to bring the facts about the incidents. Sharma said that the government is inviting conflict killing the party workers.

Home minister Ram Bahadur Thapa said that the government is also opening a door for dialogue and negotiations with Chand led party. He said that the government is just trying to contain terrorist act of Chand led party.