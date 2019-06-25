Bandha Called by Chand-Led CPN Paralyses The Life

Bandha Called by Chand-Led CPN Paralyses The Life

June 25, 2019, 3:42 p.m.

Nepal Bandha called by Chan led CPN has a mixed results. Vehicles movement in Kathmandu Valley was more or less normal. However, life in outside valley has largely been affected by the ‘Bandh’ as roads and streets have deserted looks with only a few vehicles plying the roads today.

In East-West High way, only a few vehicles particularly vehicles of security officials are at the road. The life in Pokhara is standstill due to the threat of bombs.

A bomb disposal squad from Nepal Army had defused the IED after police were informed of the suspicious package at the agricultural office. The bomb disposal squad has defused another two IEDs found at Chauthe in Pokhara-14, and on the pavement in front of Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya in Naya Bazaar, Pokhara-8 today.

Bombs and IEDs have been traced at several places across the country today as Chand-led CPN has called nation-wide ‘Bandh’ in protest of the killing of Kumar Poudel, one of its senior members and Sarlahi district in-charge. Poudel was shot dead by police in Lalbandi Municipality on June 20.

Police in Kaski district on Monday night arrested Lamjung District secretary of Netra Bikram Chand (Biplav)-led Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) on the charge of planting an explosive device in Pokhara Metropolis-14

