Melamchi Project: Protesters Agree To Allow New Contractors To Resume Work

After the formation of dispute resolution committee, local labor, subcontractor companies and suppliers, who have been obstructing the construction work, agree to allow new contractors resume works.

This was a break through. Following a meeting of stakeholders held in Melamchi agreed to constitute a committee. Participated by Melamchi Water Supply Development Board (MWSDB), District Coordination Committee Sindhupalchwok, District Administration Office Kavre, Melamchi Municipality, local labor, subcontractors and supplier, the meeting set up an eleven member committee under the chairmanship of DCC Gopal Tamang with Deputy Director of MWSDB, Melamchi Municipality, local works and suppliers to submit the report to MWSDB reports Gorkhapatra Daily.

After studying the facts, the committee will submit its report to MWSDB on July 5 and the Board will send the report to Ministry of Drinking Water on July 6." If the committee does not solve our problem till stimulated period, we will disrupt the work again," said local labors.

Earlier local labors, suppliers and subcontractors have created obstruction demanding to clear their dues amounted Rs.1. 5 billion before resumption of work. They created obstruction when new contractor reached the project site to resume the work.

Executive Director of Melamchi Water Supply Development Board (MWSDB) Surya Raj Kanel said that the committee has taken the new decision positively and the committee will forward the report to the ministry.

Although the multi-billion rupees project was targeted to complete by July 2016, it was delayed due to the several reasons including the earthquake of 2015 and disputes with Italian contractor.

The fate of the water project has been in doubt since December last year after the Italian company, Cooperativa Muratori e Cementisti (CMC) di Ravenna, which was building the project, abandoned the work.

After several months of consultations, MWSDB chose an option calling separate tenders for remaining head work and tunnel work .

The Melamchi Water Supply Development Board—the main body responsible for implementing the national pride project—had awarded two contractor invited bids for completing the remaining works with 15 months and 12 months of the remaining head work and tunnel construction respectively.

The awarding the contract by hiring local contractors after breaking down the task was the first significant progress towards resuming the stalled works.

The board has retained the previous eight firms for delivering supplies and designing structures like hydro-mechanical gates to avoid the complication of hiring new vendors.