Protest Against Guthi Bill Continues

Protest Against Guthi Bill Continues

June 25, 2019, 8:42 a.m.

Hundreds of locals, especially people of Newar community, continue to their pressure rally demanding that the bill should be scrapped. Called by National Identity Protection Joint Struggle Committee (NIPJSC), the hundreds of people gathered in Kathmandu to join the protest rally on Monday.

Although Minister of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Padma Kumari Aryal has already registered proposal in the National Assembly to withdraw the bill.

The locals, however, have been casting doubts that the lawmakers might again move the bill ahead since it has not been formally withdrawn from the House.

Locals of Basantapur, Mangal Bazaar, Thimi, Saakhu, Balaju, Tokha and Bungmati, among other old Newari settlements, took to the streets today warning the government against any kind of cheating.

Convener of NIPJSC Ganapati Lal Shrestha warned the government not to try to deceive people with fake promises. Shrestha warned that if the lawmakers fail to withdraw the Guthi Bill, more people will come to street.

Guthi.jpg

Guthi3.jpg

Gthi rpotest2.jpg

Photo courtesy: Ganpatilal Shrestha Face book

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Bandha June 25: Little Impacts In Kathmandu Valley
Jun 25, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Launches In Kathmandu
Jun 25, 2019
Copa America: Uruguay Beats Chile By 1-0 Reached Quarter Final
Jun 25, 2019
Women's World Cup: France v USA could be 'wild and crazy' - Megan Rapinoe
Jun 25, 2019
Cricket World Cup: Bangladesh beat Afghanistan To Boost Semi-final Hopes
Jun 25, 2019

More on News

Nepal Bandha June 25: Little Impacts In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
Chinese Ambassador To Nepal Wishes A Great Success To Chinese And Nepali Working In TIA Renovation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 56 minutes ago
Stranded Kailash Mansarobar Pilgrimages Return To Nepalgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 22 minutes ago
Federal Parliament Directed The Government To Constitute Probe Committee By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 7 minutes ago
The Government Registers A Proposal At National Assembly To Withdraw Guthi Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
Police Removed Manacles From Resham Chaudhary's Leg By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago

The Latest

OnePlus 7 Pro Launches In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2019
Copa America: Uruguay Beats Chile By 1-0 Reached Quarter Final By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2019
Women's World Cup: France v USA could be 'wild and crazy' - Megan Rapinoe By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2019
Cricket World Cup: Bangladesh beat Afghanistan To Boost Semi-final Hopes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2019
Budhigandaki Hydro-power Project, No Chinese Involvement: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2019
One Horn Rhinos Are Dying In Alarmingly High Rate In Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 207/074-756) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75