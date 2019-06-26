Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country, Light To Moderate Rain In Some Places

Meteorological Forecasting Division announces that there will partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain likely to occur at some places of the country brief thundershowers is possible at a few places of the country.

The hills of Sudurpachim Province and province 5 have been experiencing moderate rains with one or two heavy spells since the last two days. Province 5, in particular, has been observing heavy to very heavy rains, wherein Nepalgunj has recorded 100 mm of rainfall.

According to division, good rains are expected in two hilly states. Moreover, chances of water-logging, mudslides, and landslides cannot be ruled out.

These rains will be a result of a fresh Western Disturbance in the Western Himalayas. This strong system is moving eastwards.

By tomorrow, rains will start to taper in the region, with light to moderate rain continuing in some parts. The decreased rainfall activities will again make this hilly region ideal for tourists.

According to skymetwether.com, June 27 onward, a significant decrease in rainfall activity would be observed over the Western Himalayas. However, isolated rain would be a sight at one or two places. Most places will observe partly cloudy sky, with bright sunshine.

Monsoon 2019 has had a delayed arrival this time initially which is a week late. Monsoon remained sluggish, and weak thereafter resulting in very less rains over the region.