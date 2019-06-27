SEE Results Likely To Publish Today

SEE 2075/76 Results Likely To Publish Today

June 27, 2019, 7:23 a.m.

National Examination Board (NEB), Bhaktapur is in the final preparation of publishing the results of SEE exam 2075 and it will likely to publish today. According to the official sources, the National Examination Board (NEB) is working in a way to publish the SEE results within the date Ashadh 12, 2076.

According to edusanjal, the delay in SEE result publication this year is caused due to the re-examination in Province 2 because of question paper leak and inadequate human resource caused by employees' adjustment. Last year the exam results were announced on Ashadh 9, 2076. According to the Exam Controller, Bishnu Prasad Adhikari, OCE is rechecking the marks of students after entry.

“The SEE examination was held from Chaitra 11, 2075 to Chaitra 21, 2075 (April 24, 2019) in all six provinces of Nepal except Province No. 2. Because of various inconveniences, the SEE examination in Province No. 2 was held from Chaitra 22, 2075 (April 05, 2019) to Chaitra 29, 2076 (April 12, 2019). Four lakhs, seventy-five thousand and three students participated in the SEE examination,” writes edusanjal.

In the previous academic year, the total number of students who participated in the SEE examination was four lakhs, fifty-one thousand, five hundred and thirty-two.

After the publication of the SEE results, various scholarships will open which will give students an opportunity to study +2 levels or Diploma level (technical, under CTEVT).

Grading System in SEE.jpg

