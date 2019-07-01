INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY 2019 Going High

As International Yoga Day (IDY) 2019 has its own significance in the world, this is is special for Nepal. Led by the team of Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri, a group of people, including the locals, performed Yoga at Namche Bazaar and Everest Base camp.

For the first time, Yoga was celebrated at the Base Camp of Mount Everest, 17600 feet above the sea level. India's Bharat Sharma and other mountaineers performed Yoga in the backdrop of mighty Mount Everest. The Indian mission in Nepal organized the Yoga event at Nepal’s Namche Bazaar, gateway to Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world.

Similarly, Yoga Day was celebrated in Hisham's Palace, the City of Jericho, which has been continuously inhabited as the 10,000-year-old city and also at Dead Sea, earth's lowest elevation.

Hosting IDY at the highest point of the world, that is in Nepal, is itself a reason to rejoice. The words of warmth and greetings from Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were another milestone of IDY 2019.

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli offered good wishes through a tweet to all to make life healthy and happy through the Yoga on the occasion of International Day of Yoga (IDY 2019). PM Oli termed Yoga as a one of the foremost achievements of ancient culture for the mediation.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi retweeted in Nepali to his counterpart Oli saying "remarkable gesture by my friend, PM Oli to lead the Yoga Day celebrations in Nepal.”

From exchange of wishes at political level and performing yoga at highest point of the world, a large number of common people also celebrated Yoga Day at iconic Janaki temple in Janakpur.

Hundreds of Yoga enthusiasts, including Deputy PM Upendra Yadav, Governor and CM of Province 2 joined the celebrations.

"I thank people across the world for joining the International Day of Yoga celebrations. World over, the first rays of the Sun are being welcomed by dedicated Yoga practitioners, it's a beautiful sight. I urge you all to embrace Yoga and make it an integral part of your daily routine," said ambassador of India to Nepal Puri.

The fifth International Yoga Day is being celebrated across the world from the base camp of Mount Everest to dead sea, lowest point of the world.

Similarly, it was also organized in Washington monument, from Effiel tower in Paris to Wuhan China with full force and enthusiasm. The event is also being celebrated in Pakistan, particularly in Lahore.

At the United Nations, Yoga was celebrated with the theme Yoga for climate change and celebrated with gusto at the UNGA. Syed Akbaruddin said, "The UN has a special place in the remarkable growth of Yoga in our lifetimes. It was here that an ancient practice was transformed into an annual global observance. Hence we always observe the occasion with zest and fervour at the UN."

The United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Yoga Day on December 11, 2014, and the resolution proposed by India was co-sponsored by a record 175 countries.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the world to embrace Yoga and to make it an integral part of one's daily routine, asserting that the focus must be on wellness as well as protection from illness.

As a part of same civilisation, International Yoga Day is also a good oppurtunity for Nepalese to remember their social and cultural foundations.