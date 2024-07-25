Global Shapers Kathmandu Hub successfully hosts third talk session, focus on “Enabling Environments for Sustainable Agriculture”

July 25, 2024, 12:06 p.m.

Global Shapers Kathmandu Hub has successfully conducted the third session of its Global Talk Series under the GRAPE Project, with support from GIZ Nepal. This session’s theme was, “Policies for Progress: Enabling Environments for Sustainable Agriculture”. The session’s keynote speaker was Ms. Vanshica Kant, a climate, social, and human development expert at Asian Development Bank’s Delhi Office.

The session also had panel discussion on, “Strategic Pathways for Achieving Sustainable Agriculture in Nepal: Policy, Implementation and Collaboration”. This panel had a diverse and wide ranging group of panelists, with representation from the government, development agencies, private sector and academia.

Press Release Photo 3(4).jpg

The panelists were Brinda Kathayat, Member of Federal Parliament, Ashmita Gautam from FAO, Sunita Nhempahuki, founder of R&D Innovative Solution and Dr. Krishna P. Poudel, agricultural policy analyst and activist.

Kant reasoned why sustainable agriculture is critical for humans, since 25-30% of global greenhouse gas emissions come from this sector and 1/3rd of food produced is wasted globally. She also touched on how to facilitate policies towards sustainable agriculture transition. She said, “We must establish innovative financing and co-operation models for sustainable, inclusive and equitable agriculture to facilitate this transition.”

Member of Parliament, Ms. Brinda Kathayat repeatedly emphasized the importance of sustainable agriculture in Nepal. She also highlighted, “There hasn’t been adequate attention given to this sector. That must change for this sector to thrive and be an economic driver.” For this, Hon. Kathayat stated that collaboration between different sectors and experts is of utmost importance.

Global Shapers Kathmandu Hub is an initiative of the World Economic Forum, under the Global Shapers Community. The Kathmandu hub was established in 2012 and currently has 30+ active shapers, with 5 active projects in Mental Health, Climate Change, Heritage Promotion and Political Leadership.

