Foreign Secretary Calls On Vice Governor Of Yunan Province

Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal held a meeting with Wang Hao, Vice Governor of Yunnan Province of the People's Republic of China.

Both sides discussed various aspects of bilateral relations between Nepal and China. They expressed happiness over the excellent state of bilateral relations and focused on enhancing cooperation, particularly, in the field of trade, investment, tourism, connectivity, energy, agriculture, and people-to-people exchanges.

Expressing happiness over China's economic progress, the Foreign Secretary stated that Nepal, as a close neighbour, is keen to benefit through enhanced level of development cooperation and investment from China amidst Nepal's efforts to graduate from the LDC status by 2026.

The Foreign Secretary Lamsal was accompanied by Bishnu Pukar Shrestha, Ambassador of Nepal to the People's Republic of China, Joint Secretary and Head of the North-East Asia Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal Krishna Prasad Dhakal and other high-level officials.

The Foreign Secretary is scheduled to visit Dali University tomorrow.