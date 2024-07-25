BRI Project Will Proceed Only After Detailed Discussion: Foreign Minister Rana

July 25, 2024, 8:33 a.m.

Foreign Minister Dr. Arju Rana said that the Belt and Road Project (BRI) agreement with China cannot be implemented without detailed discussion.

Speaking at the meeting of the International Relations and Tourism Committee under the House of Representatives on Wednesday, she said that a detailed discussion about the project implementation plan is yet to be held.

Minister Rana also expressed her belief that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will play an important role in bringing the project to a wide discussion.

She said that after the discussion within the government about the modality in which the project will be carried out, it will be carried out after detailed discussions with the parliament, parliamentary committees and related parties.

Mentioning that there was a wide discussion in the MCC Parliament as well, Minister Rana said that it is necessary to discuss with everyone while implementing the agreements made by the government with various countries.

Minister Rana said there was nothing to fear about the project. He said that he will proceed after discussing with all the related parties.

