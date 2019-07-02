Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister Visits Nepal

Hideyuki Tanaka, Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) of Japan visited Nepal on a three-day official visit from 29th June to 1st July, 2019. During the visit, Tanaka met Padma Kumari Aryal, Minister for Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation.

On 29th June, Tanaka inspected a disaster management project site at Dahachowk, supported under ODA of the Government of Japan from 1999 to 2004. Similarly, on 30th June, he inspected the progress of the recovery at Bungamati, a historical urban settlement on the outskirts of Kathmandu that was badly damaged by the 2015 earthquake.

UN-Habitat is carrying out reconstruction activities at Bungamati under a project called “Sustainable Tourism and Green Growth for Heritage Settlements of Kathmandu Valley”.

The Parliamentary Vice-Minister ended his official trip by visiting Patan Durbar Square and Kathmandu Durbar Square.