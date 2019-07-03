Minister For Affairs Gyawali Exchange Views With Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Minister For Affairs Gyawali Exchange Views With Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

July 3, 2019, 5:49 p.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal Pradeep Kumar Gyawali held bilateral talks with State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Wang Yi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing today.

At the meeting, the two sides exchanged substantive views on further strengthening and consolidating the ties of co-operative friendship and mutually beneficial partnership subsisting between the two countries, and agreed to further strengthen these relations for mutual benefit, including through the regular exchange of high-level visits.

Foreign Minister Gyawali interacted with Nepali scholars, academics and practitioners based in Beijing at a program held at the Embassy of Nepal in the afternoon today. He briefed them on the Government's policy of involving and engaging the Nepali Diaspora for the country's all-round development through the campaign of the 'Brain Gain Center', and urged the Nepali Diaspora to contribute to the noble task of nation-building by utilizing their talents and experience in their respective fields of expertise. Around 30 Beijing-based Nepali scholars and practitioners attended the program and shared brief introduction of their research work and practice in China.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Nepal, Beijing, in the evening Foreign Minister Gyawali attended a reception hosted in his honor by the Embassy of Nepal, Beijing. Around 100 guests comprising of Government officials of the People's Republic of China, representatives of Beijing-based think tanks and the academia, businessmen and representatives of business enterprises, friends of Nepal and members of the Nepali community attended the function.

