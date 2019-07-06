Nepal Bars To Celebrate Dalai Lama’s 84th Birthday

July 6, 2019, 9:34 p.m.

Nepal has forbidden celebrating 84th Birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Nepal. Home Ministry stopped when Tibetan community tried to celebrate the 84th birthday of Lama at Mustang Samaj Gumba in Swayembhu.

According to Deshsanchar, com, Ministry of Home Affairs denies to issue a permission to celebrate birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Kathmandu. Kathmandu based Tibetan Refugees Office has applied for permission with Kathmandu District Administration office.

Last year, the government permitted Tibetan Community to celebrate Dalai Lama’s Birth Day

