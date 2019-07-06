A Rainy Week Lies Ahead For Nepal, Light To Moderate Rain To Occur At Many Places Of The Western Nepal

Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts that there will be generally to mostly cloudy in the western region and generally cloudy in the rest of the country.

According the division, light to moderate rain to occur at many places of the western region and at some places of the eastern and central regions, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the western region.

As predicted by Skymet Weather, rains have made an appearance over both the states of Bihar and Jharkhand in the last few days. The situation is now becoming favorable for even more Monsoon rains in the next few days. An increase in rainfall is being expected over the region anytime soon. Multiple regions such as that of Uttar Pradesh, adjoining Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand will become the activity hotspot over the next some days.

A rainy week is being forecast with a varying intensity. While light rains are likely on July 5 and 6, rains might increase July 7 onward, with moderate to heavy rains on July 8, 9, 10 and 11 over the entire region.

The reason for the rains can be attributed to a Low-Pressure Area which is presently over South Uttar Pradesh and North Madhya Pradesh. The system will soon become less marked and move eastwards over Southeast Uttar Pradesh and adjoining region. Moreover, humid southeasterly winds are sweeping the eastern states from Bay of Bengal. Also, the prevailing Trough line will shift northwards closer to the hills across Indo-Gangetic Plains.

As the region of Bihar falls in close vicinity of foothills of Nepal where multiple rivers mark their presence, localized flood like situation cannot be ruled out. Northern cities like that of Supaul, Bhagalpur, Purnia and Motihari are the most prone to such happenings. Skymet extends caution to the residents in the area against flooding in the next one week.

Monsoon has made a delayed onset over the states of Bihar and Jharkhand this year. The month of June was a rather poor one in terms of rain. While June ended on a deficient note for Bihar at 41%, Jharkhand remained deficient at 55%. Now, however, the rain deficiency figures are set to improve as promising rains lie ahead.