Tremors Felt In Kathmandu Valley

Kathmandu was struck by a powerful tremor and the houses were rocked. People came outside the house. Detailed of the earthquake is yet to receive.

However, the country may still face the threat of much stronger earthquakes with a magnitude of 8 or more. Scientists say that collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian Plates in the vicinity of the Himalayas continues and it will likely to bring more quakes.

According to the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC), Nepal, the aftershock measured 4.6 ML with its epicentre in Bhaktapur.