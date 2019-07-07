NRNA Australia Elected Keshab Kanel As A National Coordinator

Keshab Kanel is elected as a chairperson of NRNA Australia National Coordination Committee securing 4148 votes for the year 2019-2021. His nearest competitor Dinesh Pokharel secured 3091 votes.

Dr. Gyanendra Regmi elected as a General Secretary followed by Ushakiran Baria Pokharel, secretary, Anil Pokharel, treasurer, joint treasurer Laxman Gopali and Irshad Ahamad as Youth coordinator and Dwarika Dawadi deputy coordinator. Chudamani Sapkota has elected coordinator, Canberra Sate Coordination Committee.

Raju Adhikari, Chhabi Prasad Sapkota, Deepak Sharma, Arun Kumar Thakur, Narayan Prasad Kafle, Ashok Sharma and Santosh Kunwar are elected as member ICC. Sandhya Shaha is elected as coordinator of Women Committee and Sabbu Maharjan as deputy coordinator.

Similarly, Tek Bahadur Gurung and Chunna Chhettri are elected coordinator and deputy coordinator of New South Wells state. Hem Pun is elected as coordinator of Northern Territory. Umesh Khadka and Amrit Khatri are elected as coordinator and deputy coordinator of Queensland.

Nabin Panta and Santosh Gautam are elected as coordinator and deputy coordinator of Southern Australia. Prem Prasad Kanel and Mani Ratna Sapkota are elected as coordinator and deputy coordinator of Victoria State.

Similarly, Sandesh Pariyar elected coordinator of Tasmania State and Krishna Man Shrestha and Madhav Dhungana are elected coordinator and deputy coordinator of Western Australia.

According to Deshsanchar. Com, out of 11599 voters, 8366 votes were casted for an election held for 209 positions.