NRNA Australia Elected Keshab Kanel As A National Coordinator

NRNA Australia Elected Keshab Kanel As A National Coordinator

July 7, 2019, 7:51 a.m.

Keshab Kanel is elected as a chairperson of NRNA Australia National Coordination Committee securing 4148 votes for the year 2019-2021. His nearest competitor Dinesh Pokharel secured 3091 votes.

Dr. Gyanendra Regmi elected as a General Secretary followed by Ushakiran Baria Pokharel, secretary, Anil Pokharel, treasurer, joint treasurer Laxman Gopali and Irshad Ahamad as Youth coordinator and Dwarika Dawadi deputy coordinator. Chudamani Sapkota has elected coordinator, Canberra Sate Coordination Committee.

Raju Adhikari, Chhabi Prasad Sapkota, Deepak Sharma, Arun Kumar Thakur, Narayan Prasad Kafle, Ashok Sharma and Santosh Kunwar are elected as member ICC. Sandhya Shaha is elected as coordinator of Women Committee and Sabbu Maharjan as deputy coordinator.

Similarly, Tek Bahadur Gurung and Chunna Chhettri are elected coordinator and deputy coordinator of New South Wells state. Hem Pun is elected as coordinator of Northern Territory. Umesh Khadka and Amrit Khatri are elected as coordinator and deputy coordinator of Queensland.

Nabin Panta and Santosh Gautam are elected as coordinator and deputy coordinator of Southern Australia. Prem Prasad Kanel and Mani Ratna Sapkota are elected as coordinator and deputy coordinator of Victoria State.

Similarly, Sandesh Pariyar elected coordinator of Tasmania State and Krishna Man Shrestha and Madhav Dhungana are elected coordinator and deputy coordinator of Western Australia.

According to Deshsanchar. Com, out of 11599 voters, 8366 votes were casted for an election held for 209 positions.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Rains Is Likely Over Most Parts Of Nepal In Coming Three Days
Jul 07, 2019
Women’s World Cup: Sweden Takes Bronze as England Finish Fourth
Jul 07, 2019
Argentina Beat Chile By 2-1, Messi Received Red Card
Jul 07, 2019
Cricket World Cup: Rohit Sharma Hits Fifth Century As India Beat Sri Lanka
Jul 07, 2019
Cricket World Cup: South Africa Beat Australia
Jul 07, 2019

More on News

Nepal Bars To Celebrate Dalai Lama’s 84th Birthday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 5 minutes ago
Tremors Felt In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 51 minutes ago
COAS General Thapa To Visit UN Headquarter By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Nepal’s Communist Government Withdraws A Decision to Test Vegetables and Fruits Imported From India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Germany Provides Over 3 Billion Rupees To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
IFA Awards Events To Promote Tourism In Nepal: Minister Baskota By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago

The Latest

Rains Is Likely Over Most Parts Of Nepal In Coming Three Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 07, 2019
Women’s World Cup: Sweden Takes Bronze as England Finish Fourth By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 07, 2019
Argentina Beat Chile By 2-1, Messi Received Red Card By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 07, 2019
Cricket World Cup: Rohit Sharma Hits Fifth Century As India Beat Sri Lanka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 07, 2019
Cricket World Cup: South Africa Beat Australia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 07, 2019
Heavy Rains To Lash Parts of Nepal Flood Like Situation Feared By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 06, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75