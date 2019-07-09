Nepal: Flood Alert For Terai,Western And Eastern Region

Nepal: Flood Alert For Terai,Western And Eastern Region

July 9, 2019, 5:08 p.m.

Flood Forecasting Section of Hydrology Division has issued flood alert for toning in river banks of Kankai Babai due to the heavy rain in the reason. Similarly, the section has also issued a flood warning in province 2 due to heavy rain in Chure region.

The section has issued the flood warning for those who lives near Kankai, Koshi, Bagmati, Narayani rivers and other small small streams due to the heavy rain. The section urges people to remain in high alert.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the of the country.

Similarly, there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the of the country.

All thanks to active to vigorous Monsoon conditions over the region, many parts of Nepal are at risk of heavy to extremely heavy rains during the week. In the coming three days, Neal would also record torrential rains during this period.

According to Skymet Weather, the Trough running along the Indo-Gangetic plains is now oscillating towards north over the foothills of Himalayas.

This Trough is a semi-permanent feature during the Monsoon season, which keeps shifting east to west and vice-versa. Whenever the trough is moving along the foothills of Himalayas, Northeast India becomes susceptible for heavy to very heavy rains.

In accordance to this, rain intensity have already picked up pace as Monday saw heavy rains over many parts of western Nepal. In span of 24 hours, Nepal Gunj recorded 160 mm, Dang 40, Birendranagar 59, Dhangadhi 49, Okhaldhunga 34 and Bhairawa 35. In fact, several places would also record three digit rainfall till July 15.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Beat Hong Kong In Final Of ACC U-19 Eastern Region Championship
Jul 09, 2019
Indian Captain Kohli Trust Upon The Capacity Of His Players
Jul 09, 2019
Nepal Seeks India’s Cooperation To Build New Nepal
Jul 09, 2019
Himalayan Bank Ltd and Citizen Investment Trust Sign Agreement For Online Loan Payment
Jul 09, 2019
Sri Lanka Eliminates Measles
Jul 09, 2019

More on Weather

Heavy Monsoon Rains To Lash Many Parts of Nepal, Flood Warning Issued By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 28 minutes ago
Nepal To Get Hefty Monsoon Showers In Next Few Days, Flood Like Situation Also Expected By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
Rains Is Likely Over Most Parts Of Nepal In Coming Three Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Heavy Rains To Lash Parts of Nepal Flood Like Situation Feared By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 20 hours ago
A Rainy Week Lies Ahead For Nepal, Light To Moderate Rain To Occur At Many Places Of The Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Heavy Rains To Lash Parts of Nepal. Flood Like Situation Feared In Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Beat Hong Kong In Final Of ACC U-19 Eastern Region Championship By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2019
Indian Captain Kohli Trust Upon The Capacity Of His Players By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2019
Nepal Seeks India’s Cooperation To Build New Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2019
Himalayan Bank Ltd and Citizen Investment Trust Sign Agreement For Online Loan Payment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2019
Sri Lanka Eliminates Measles By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2019
Parliament Members Propose To Drop Dashain Bonus For Pensioners And Medical Allowances At Retirement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75